PILOT FROM SHEEPSKIN B-3 MARINA MILITARE ART.204

1. Where do our products come from?

We have four origins of products, inventory in overseas warehouses, brand cutting products, final goods from factories.

2. Why can such a product be sold so cheaply?

In today's industrialization, the production cost of large-scale clothes is very low. The price we usually buy is the final selling price after adding various additional values, and the source of our products determines that its value will not be too high. high, so the price will not be high.

3. Will such a cheap product be of poor quality?

Our products are all produced by the same production line of brand owners, and the quality of the products is very good. Only due to various reasons, they become stock products, and we provide 90-day return and exchange services, as long as there is a quality problem , we guarantee a full refund.