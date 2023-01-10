Free Shipping on Orders Over €40
PILOT FROM SHEEPSKIN B-3 MARINA MILITARE ART.204 PILOT FROM SHEEPSKIN B-3 MARINA MILITARE ART.204
PILOT FROM SHEEPSKIN B-3 MARINA MILITARE ART.204

Color
Brown
Size
S
M
L
XL
XXL
XXXL
XXXXL
5XL
Quantity
SEASON:

Winter

MATERIAL:

100% natural fur, sheepskin

SKIN TYPE:

From sheep fur

COLOR:

Brown

INSULATION:

Fur height 12 mm

COLLAR:

Sheep fur, fixed

LENGTH:

Short (more in the Size Chart)

LANDING:

Classic, comfortable

FEATURES:

Metal emblem, Light and warm

 

Sizing Chart For Men's Jackets


 

WHY ARE WE SO CHEAP?

1. Where do our products come from?

We have four origins of products, inventory in overseas warehouses, brand cutting products, final goods from factories.

2. Why can such a product be sold so cheaply?

In today's industrialization, the production cost of large-scale clothes is very low. The price we usually buy is the final selling price after adding various additional values, and the source of our products determines that its value will not be too high. high, so the price will not be high.

3. Will such a cheap product be of poor quality?

Our products are all produced by the same production line of brand owners, and the quality of the products is very good. Only due to various reasons, they become stock products, and we provide 90-day return and exchange services, as long as there is a quality problem , we guarantee a full refund.

 

  TIPS: All goods are authentic, with genuine patents, counterfeit must be investigated! Customers, please identify our products!!!
  If you are not satisfied with the goods received, please contact us within 15 days after receipt, we will give you the best help!Please don't worry!
Insured Worldwide Shipping: Each order includes real-time tracking details and insurance coverage in the unlikely event that a package gets lost or stolen in transit.

Money-Back Guarantee: If your items arrive damaged or become defective within 15 days of normal usage, we will gladly issue out a replacement or refund.

24/7 Customer Support: We have a team of live reps ready to help and answer any questions you have within a 24-hour time frame, 7 days a week.

Safe & Secure Checkouts: We use state-of-the-art SSL Secure encryption to keep your personal and financial information 100% protected

  100% Secure payment with SSL Encryption.
  If you're not 100% satisfied, let us know and we'll make it right.

  We take pride in our products as we believe they are amazing.
  However, we understand that buying things online can be daunting, especially for the first time, so we offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
For better shopping, we provide six shipping plans for you to choose from, aiming to reduce the pressure on warehouse inventory!
 
🚛Standard shipping (transit time 7-15 days)
Order amount €0-€9.99, shipping fee €15.99
Order Amount €10-€19.99, Shipping fee €10.99
Order Amount €20-€29.99, shipping fee €5.99
Order Amount €30-€39.99, shipping fee €3.99
Free shipping on orders over €40

✈Expedited shipping (transit time 5-7 days)
Pay €17.99 for expedited shipping and we'll get it to you as fast as you can